The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Boston Red Sox are hoping to return to the postseason in 2021 for the first time since they won the World Series in 2018.

Alex Cora returns to Boston's dugout this year after his season-long suspension in 2020, which stemmed from his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Can Cora and Boston's offense led by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers push the BoSox back to October? Boston is in a competitive AL East, and every game counts in the division race against the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

