The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Boston Red Sox are hoping to return to the postseason in 2021 for the first time since they won the World Series in 2018.

Alex Cora returns to Boston's dugout this year after his season-long suspension in 2020, which stemmed from his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Can Cora and Boston's offense led by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers push the BoSox back to October? Boston is in a competitive AL East, and every game counts in the division race against the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox April schedule

DATEOPPTIME VENUE
Apr 1, 2021vs Baltimore2:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 3, 2021vs Baltimore1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 4, 2021vs Baltimore1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 5, 2021vs Tampa Bay7:10Fenway Park
Apr 6, 2021vs Tampa Bay7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 7, 2021vs Tampa Bay1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 8, 2021Baltimore3:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 10, 2021Baltimore7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 11, 2021Baltimore1:05 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 12, 2021Minnesota2:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 13, 2021Minnesota2:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 14, 2021Minnesota2:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 15, 2021Minnesota1:10 pmTarget Field
Apr 16, 2021vs Chi. White Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 17, 2021vs Chi. White Sox4:05 pmFenway Park
Apr 18, 2021vs Chi. White Sox1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 19, 2021vs Chi. White Sox11:10 amFenway Park
Apr 20, 2021vs Toronto7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 21, 2021vs Toronto7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 22, 2021vs Seattle7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 23, 2021vs Seattle7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 24, 2021vs Seattle1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 25, 2021vs Seattle1:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 27, 2021N.Y. Mets7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 28, 2021N.Y. Mets6:40 pmCiti Field
Apr 29, 2021Texas8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 30, 2021Texas8:05 pmGlobe Life Field