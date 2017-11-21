Brad Ausmus hired by Los Angeles Angels
The former Tigers manager will be a special assistant to the GM
Brad Ausmus has found a major league job, though not in the managerial seat. The Tigers’ skipper of the last four seasons will spend the 2018 season with the Angels as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, as according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Ausmus previously stated his desire to take a year off from managing, but this new job is in the front office and in the state of California, where Ausmus lives. Rockies manager Bud Black also accepted a front office job with the Angels in 2016 when he was between managerial positions.
As you know, Ausmus began his managerial career with the Tigers starting in 2014. He managed the Tigers for four seasons, compiling a record of 314-332 for a win percentage of .486. His team finished first in the American League Central division in 2014, fifth in 2015 and 2017, and second in 2016. If another team wishes to give him a shot as skipper for 2019 or beyond, he could be a good fit.
