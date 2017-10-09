Brad Ausmus is reportedly a candidate to be the Mets' next manager

The Tigers chose to part ways with Brad Ausmus, but he may not be unemployed for long. USATSI

After seven seasons at the helm, Terry Collins recently resigned as Mets manager -- in lieu of being fired -- and took on a front office role. As previously noted in this space, the Mets already have a wide-ranging list of possible replacements for Collins, and now Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports adds another interesting possibility to the mix. Heyman writes:

Brad Ausmus, who was let go by the Detroit Tigers following their last-place finish, is on the radar of the New York Mets and is in fact said to be a candidate to replace Terry Collins. The Mets have reached out to Ausmus and they've had one conversation to date.

In Detroit, Ausmus across four seasons compiled a record of 314-332 (.486) in the dugout. In his first season, he led the Tigers to 90 wins and an AL Central title, although they were swept in the ALDS. Those four seasons also included two last-places finishes, including this year's 98-loss campaign.

Given the reported communication issues between Collins and the Mets' front office, hiring a manager who's responsive to input from execs will likely be a priority for the Mets. As is the trend these days, hiring someone who's open to and conversant with analytics will probably also be a key consideration.