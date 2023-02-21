The Pittsburgh Pirates' team workout on Tuesday morning included a scary incident. A guest of the team was shagging balls in the outfield in Bradenton, Fla., when they reportedly collapsed, according to the Pirates. The individual then received medical attention, including CPR, while Pirates players and personnel took knees. The individual (a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, according to MLB.com's Justice delos Santos) was later transported via ambulance to a hospital for further testing and evaluation.

The Pirates released the following statement to on-site media, noting that the individual was "alert and responsive." Here's the full statement, courtesy of The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel:

"This morning a guest of the Pirates shagging balls on field one at Pirates City had a medical event that required immediate attention. He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a hospital for evaluation."

The Pirates resumed their workout following the incident.