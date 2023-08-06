The Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left knee. Marsh sustained the injury on Saturday when he ran into the wall, and he's expected to be out for two to three weeks. In a corresponding move, outfielder Weston Wilson has been called up.

Here's a look at the injury on Saturday night:

The loss of Marsh is a critical one for the Phillies. In addition to being a standout defensive center fielder -- an important trait considering how often he's often flanked at the corners by Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- he's also been one of the team's most productive hitters. Through 101 games this season, Marsh has slashed .284/.369/.463 (127 OPS+) with eight home runs, 20 doubles, and six stolen bases.

According to Matt Gelb, Johan Rojas will serve as the primary center fielder while Marsh is out. As well, Gelb notes that Cristian Pache (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment this coming week and is expected to be ready for activation before Marsh is.

The Phillies enter Sunday's slate with a record of 60-51 and in second wild-card position in the National League. The reigning NL champs endured a slow start to the season but have gone 35-21 since June 1.