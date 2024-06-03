The Philadelphia Phillies announced a series of roster moves Monday afternoon, which included left fielder Brandon Marsh and utility man Kody Clemens being placed on the injured list. Marsh is dealing with a right hamstring strain, seemingly suffered while running the bases during Sunday night's game, while Clemens has lower back spasms.

As corresponding moves, outfielder David Dahl and utility player Weston Wilson have been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Dahl's name will be familiar to some baseball fans, as he was an All-Star for the Rockies in 2019. He's hit .340/.416/.660 with seven doubles, two triples and 12 homers in 43 Triple-A games.

Marsh, 26, is hitting .265/.344/.426 (120 OPS+) with six doubles, a triple, six homers, 26 RBI, 21 runs, eight steals and 1.7 WAR this season. Clemens would've been a reasonable replacement in the lineup for Marsh, but he's also down.

Dahl gets the start for the Phillies in left field Monday night against the Brewers, which marks the return of Rhys Hoskins to Citizens Bank Park. Hoskins was a fifth-round pick by the Phillies in 2014 and spent the first six years of his career with the club. He tore his ACL in spring training last year and missed the entire season before hitting free agency and signing with the Brewers.

The Phillies enter play Monday at 41-19, which is good for the best record in the National League and a 6.5 game lead over the Braves in the NL East. In addition to the Hoskins return, this coming series will see them face off against a fellow first-place team in the Brewers. Milwaukee leads the Central by seven games.