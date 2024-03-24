Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff will not pitch in 2024 as he recovers from last fall's shoulder surgery. Woodruff, who required maintenance on the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, had originally been expected to miss most of the year. He recently conceded that he'll focus instead on coming back strong in 2025.

"Honestly, I'm going [to] be the strongest I'll ever be at any point in my career because I'm going [to] have a year and just basically get my body ready for pitching," Woodruff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview published Sunday.

Woodruff, 31, had an eventful winter. He was non-tendered by the Brewers in November, as Milwaukee did not want to pay him more than $11 million this season given his uncertainty. After several months on the open market, he then returned to the Brewers in February on a two-year pact worth $17.5 million.

Woodruff is a two-time All-Star and one of the most accomplished pitchers in recent Brewers franchise history. For his career, he's amassed a 3.10 ERA (137 ERA+) and a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Here's where he ranks all-time among Brewers starters (min. 30 starts) in some notable statistical categories:

Starts : 20th

: 20th Innings : 24th

: 24th ERA+ : 2nd

: 2nd WAR: 6th

The Brewers, coming off a 92-70 season, will have a different look this year. In addition to Woodruff's absence, they'll be without longtime top executive David Stearns, manager Craig Counsell, and ace Corbin Burnes. Stearns (Mets) and Counsell (Cubs) left for other National League organizationals, while Burnes was traded to the Orioles. Additionally, closer Devin Williams will miss at least three months after he was diagnosed with having multiple fractures in his back.

Nevertheless, the new-look Brewers are expected to compete for their third NL Central crown in the last four years.