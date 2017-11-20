Braves acquire reliever Josh Ravin from the Dodgers for cash considerations

The Braves are not sitting on their hands as they acquired their second new player of the evening

Well, tonight has certainly not been the calm before the storm that some would have predicted.

With 40-man roster spots a hot commodity, minor trades have certainly been in play as teams move to clear roster space to protect players from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. As a result, waiver claims/minor trades are fairly commonplace in order to make that more tenable. Tonight was no different as the Braves, instead of protecting players that many expected them to protect, they used their open roster spots to acquire some new players. First, Grant Dayton was acquired either this evening and as the wee hours approached, the Braves announced another move.

The #Braves tonight announced the club acquired RHP Josh Ravin from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Ravin, 29, appeared in 14 games in relief for the Dodgers last season, striking out 19 in 16.2 innings while compiling a 6.48 ERA. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 21, 2017

Yep, new Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos raided his old team again as the Braves acquired reliever Josh Ravin from the Dodgers for cash considerations. While his time in the majors has been suboptimal, it is worth noting that he did post a 0.93 ERA in 10 appearances with the Dodgers last season and features a big time fastball that threatens triple digits and a slider that generally lives in the mid-80s.

Notably, there is some injury history with him as he did break his arm in a car accident and was also hit with an 80 game PED suspension that both cost him time in recent years. That said, he could be a useful reliever if he can command his pitches better and has real upside without any risk on the Braves’ end given they basically got him for pennies on the dollar.