The Atlanta Braves have added Hall of Famer and franchise icon Chipper Jones to their major-league coaching staff in a part-time role, the team announced Monday.

Jones, 48, will work in a part-time capacity as a major-league hitting consultant for his former ball club. Jones had previously worked for the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations since 2015. He'll be able to share a thing or two about hitting with young and veteran Braves players alike. Jones recorded a .303/.401/.529 batting line as a switch hitter across his 19-year MLB career. As part of manager Brian Snitker's staff, Jones will work alongside hitting coaches Kevin Seitzer, Jose Castro and Bobby Magallanes.

Jones spent his entire MLB career with the Braves, and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2018, his first year on the ballot.

A premier position player with the '90s Braves, Jones racked up 2,726 hits; 468 home runs; 549 doubles; and 85.2 WAR, one NL MVP Award (1999); and eight All-Star appearances over 2,499 career games, primarily at third base. He retired in 2012 at the age of 40 as Atlanta's franchise leader in nearly every offensive category.