Braves at Phillies: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
Julio Teheran and Aaron Nola square off at Citizens Bank Park to open the season
Although the regular season technically began last week, when the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a pair of games in Tokyo, Japan, the rest of the league will enjoy Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.
That includes the defending NL champion Braves visiting the offseason champion Phillies.
Here's how you can watch and what you should be aware of heading into the new year.
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports South and NBC 10
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Phillies -190
Storylines
Phillies: The Phillies went into the offseason boasting about being ready to spend stupid money (though a lot of that was taken out of context) and pretty much delivered. They added Andrew McCutchen, David Robertson, Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and more before the big splash in landing Bryce Harper. With Aaron Nola coming off a Cy Young-caliber season getting the ball and expectations sky high, the Phillies need to come out and show their fans they mean business, notably after last season's collapse. It's just one game of 162, but this is one of the more important ones on opening day.
Braves: The Braves surprised many last season by going out and winning the NL East a season after they lost 90 games. They already had a star in Freddie Freeman, but Ozzie Albies showed flashes of the ability to become one and Ronald Acuna is a superstar in the making. The Braves supplemented their offense by signing Josh Donaldson, too. The rotation is a bit banged up to start, but with the Phillies, Nationals and Mets all looking improved, the Braves would probably like to send a message by toppling Nola, Harper and company.
Prediction
The Phillies will be in front of an overly excited, packed house and have the only ace going in this game. Bryce Harper has five opening day home runs. Add another in a Phillies win.
Pick: Phillies -190
-
