Braves avoid arbitration with Rex Brothers

The Atlanta Braves have an agreement with reliever Rex Brothers on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract avoiding arbitration.

Brothers originally signed a minor league contract with the Braves last February and worked his way back to the majors appearing in 27 games for Atlanta. He logged a 4-3 record and a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings.

While his ERA was ugly, Brothers had solid peripheral numbers posting a FIP of 3.66 and an xFIP of 3.60. He struck out 33 batters and held left handed hitters to a .216 average.

The Braves have seven players remaining who are eligible for salary arbitration in Matt Adams, Jace Peterson, Danny Santana along with pitchers Mike Foltynewicz, Sam Freeman, Arodys Vizcaino and Daniel Winkler. The non-tender deadline is this Friday at 8 p.m.