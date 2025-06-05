The Atlanta Braves this season have had some pretty lows lows, but what happened Thursday afternoon might well be rock bottom. At least, they have to hope so.

The Braves had leads of 6-0 through three, 9-3 through six and 10-4 through eight and still lost to the Diamondbacks, 11-10 (box score). Credit, obviously, to the D-backs offense for never giving up and putting the hurt on the Braves' bullpen.

This was the first time this season a team won the game when trailing by six or more runs entering the ninth inning. Teams were previously 0-159 in this scenario. In fact, looping back to the start of 2023, teams had been 0-1,078 in this situation. This was a special comeback.

On the Braves' end, this was their largest blown lead since Sept. 5, 2018, when they had a 7-1 lead over the Red Sox heading into the eighth and lost 9-8. Even then, six of those runs came in the eighth, leaving just two in the ninth.

The heavy damage here all came in the ninth inning and, believe it or not, the fun/agony -- depending on your point of view -- didn't start until there was one out.

Here's how the Diamondbacks' ninth transpired.

Reliever Scott Blewett was on the hook for five earned runs and Raisel Iglesias got the credit for three more.

"It's a horrible loss," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. "Now we get to sit on it for five hours on the airplane and we're all going to be miserable. And we should."

The Braves have now lost 11 of their last 14 games. The overcame an 0-7 start to the season to get above .500 a few weeks ago, but then quickly fell apart again.

On the flip side, the Diamondbacks just went through a stretch where they lost nine out of 10, but they've righted the ship, now having won four straight including this three-game sweep in Atlanta. The D-backs are now back to .500 at 31-31.