Braves' Brian Snitker, Athletics' Bob Melvin win 2018 Manager of the Year honors

Major League Baseball announced the 2018 Manager of the Year Award winners on Tuesday night. On the National League side, Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves won, topping Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and Colorado's Bud Black. Meanwhile, Bob Melvin of the Athletics won the American League hardware over Boston's Alex Cora and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash.

One of the running tropes with the Manager of the Year Award is that it goes to the skipper of the year's most surprising team. Melvin's win qualifies. Few expected the Athletics to be as competitive as they were, winning 97 games and the second wild card spot. It's worth noting this is Melvin's third Manager of the Year award, having previously won in 2007 (with the Diamondbacks) and 2012 (with the A's). He also received votes in 2013 and 2014.

In the National League, it's fair to say Snitker's was a most unexpected win. He entered the season appearing to be little more than a placeholder for the Braves next manager. Yet Snitker, a longtime member of the Braves organization, in a variety of ways, did more than babysit. He made the gig his own by winning 90 games and leading the Braves to a surprising NL East title. Snitker doesn't receive high marks for his tactical chops, but he's well-liked in the clubhouse and that tends to be more important. Chalk this up as a nice story.

Melvin garnered 18 first-place votes, while Cora had seven and Cash received five. Snitker scored 17 first-place votes, edging Counsell, who had 13. The full results of the NL vote can be found here.

Manager of the Year was the second award announced by the Baseball Writers' Association of America this week. We're keeping tabs all of the major 2018 MLB hardware in our awards tracker.