Braves broadcaster Jeff Francoeur is getting his own 'Frenchy' beer with the help of his blueberry farm

Back in 2017, I wrote about how Terrapin Beer Company from Athens, Georgia, had come up with a way to brew beer while using Mizuno baseball bats in the process. The result was the Chopsecutioner, which is available in SunTrust Park -- home of the Atlanta Braves -- in Terrapin's Brew Lab. Yes, the Lab is in the park.

Another creation from Terrapin hit the lab with another outstanding creation this week. On Thursday, they will host a grand opening with the beer's namesake, former Braves outfielder and current Braves broadcaster Jeff Francoeur.

Having a launch party of Frenchy’s Blues at terrapin taproom tommorrow night at 7. Would love for y’all to join for a cold one. Gonna be a blast. @TerrapinBeerCo. — Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur) May 29, 2019

Check out this amazing logo:

Terrapin

From the bottom, we go home plate to a bat to a broadcasting microphone to a baseball that is actually a blueberry.

"They had someone design it and they sent me a couple different ones and I was blown away," Francoeur told CBS Sports. "They told us that was the first one they drew. What they ended up doing, throwing the microphone on the bat; they were awesome, man."

Also, wait, a blueberry? Yes, Frenchy's Blue uses actual blueberries. Why?

Francoeur owns a blueberry farm in southern Georgia with two others. He told me it's 200 acres and this year they harvested over two million pounds of blueberries, including those used in the brewing process for Frenchy's Blues.

He wanted to find a way to use his farm without having the beer turn out fruity or too sweet.

"What I wanted to do was have a summer beer," he said. "I didn't want to have something strong. We thought we'd play it off my blueberry farm and so the berries that are used are straight from my farm. I didn't want a sweet beer, that was one of my biggest worries. I didn't want like an Angry Orchard where it's really sweet and you can only have one. It's got a nice tart kick to it, but still just a little sweetness to make it refreshing."

"I was nervous because you never know how it's going to turn out. For a summer beer and a beer you can drink during the game -- you can have three or four of them -- I thought it turned out really well."

I was fortunate enough to get a sample and I must agree with "Frenchy." It checks in on the lighter side, you can definitely tell there's a little blueberry infusion without it being strong and it goes down smoothly. Chalk up another one to Terrapin brewmaster Spike Buckowski. He pulled off a rather unique twist here.

"There aren't many blueberry beers out there," Francoeur said. "All these IPAs can be strong and I said I wanted something drinkable. I'm not a huge IPA guy. I enjoy just a good, refreshing beer. I don't want something that's gonna blow my socks off."

Oh and there is one last thing. Terrapin collaborated with Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones last season on a beer. Francoeur had one last request.

"Chipper's beer has 4.9 percent alcohol, so I wanted to one-up him. Mine is 5.0. I gotta have something on the guy, he's in the Hall of Fame and has done everything else, so I beat him with my beer."

Love it.

For fans over 21 ready to hit SunTrust Park sometime soon, you'll love this creation. Also, for any hitting Thursday's game, find the Terrapin Brew Lab once the game has started for a Q&A and chance to have some suds with Francoeur.