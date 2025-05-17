BOSTON —The end of Chris Sale's tenure with the Red Sox was marked largely by regret. Sorrow, too.

No doubt, Sale had his joy during his time, closing out the 2018 World Series against the Dodgers, arms raised in celebration after making Manny Machado look foolish on one of his patented backfoot sliders.

Sale was soaring then, finishing second and fourth in Cy Young voting in 2017 and 2018.

He defied physics, in a way. How could a body built like a light pole withstand the violence of his delivery, paired with a low three-quarters arm slot that carved up hitters?

But the injury bug soon bit Sale. There was Tommy John surgery, a broken rib, a cranky shoulder, a broken wrist, a broken finger. In his final five seasons in Boston, he made just 56 starts. Following the 2023 season, the Sox traded Sale to the Braves with Atlanta clinging to the hope that he might recapture some of his early career success.

In his first start at Fenway since the trade, Sale returned as a Cy Young Award winner.

Sale dazzled, too, carving up the Red Sox for seven innings on Friday night, yielding just a run over that span, while striking out eight in the Braves' 4-2 win.

Beyond his performance, the lefthander's return served as a testament to his lasting bond with Boston and its fans.

"I love it here," Sale said afterward. "I think that there's no secret there. I've always enjoyed it here. Even when I was with the Chicago [White Sox]. I spent seven years here and had some really good moments out there. I just appreciate this place for what it is."

The passion that runs through Red Sox fans is always evident. The stakes are always elevated, and the intensity of this market pushes the Fenway faithful to the heights of elation or the depths of frustrating heartbreak.

Sale, though, provided a unique case, mainly because of his demeanor. Fans never turned on him, nor did the organization, because he embodied the grit and competitiveness that make up Boston's heartbeat. Everyone knew he wanted to be on the mound, pitching on what became known as 'Sale Day.' Those moments, however, became few and far between, ultimately leading to a trade that offered a clean slate for both sides.

The Sox needed a second baseman, so in what was essentially a one-for-one swap, they traded for Vaughn Grissom. The Braves, meanwhile, needed starting pitching.

Grissom is in Triple-A, still trying to figure out what his future will look like, while Sale has found his second act.

"I think, No. 1, when we got him, he was healthy again," said Braves manager Brian Snitker, noting that Sale arrived at camp last year with his first fully healthy offseason in years. "I think the biggest thing is, you see him work every day. He takes care of himself. I think the training staff has done a really good job with him, and I know he gives them a lot of credit for all that, but I think that [most importantly] when we got him he was healthy."

Health, certainly, wasn't a question mark Friday. His velocity was up nearly two ticks on all of his pitches, averaging 96.8 miles per hour on his two-seam fastball. Of his eight strikeouts, seven came on his sweeping slider, outdueling Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who allowed just two runs, both on solo home runs.

"It was a good one," added Sale. "I know firsthand this isn't exactly an easy place to come into, so it was good that we got off on the right foot."

After somewhat of a slow start to the year, Sale has a 1.72 ERA in his last five starts, striking out 41 batters over a span of 31 ⅓ innings of work.

"We saw it last year, it was one of those years," said Snitker. "It's just everything went great. It always doesn't happen that way. [This year he's shown] that he's always accountable for his performance. He worked through it and kept a great attitude with it."

Collectively, the Braves have clawed their way out of the NL East basement, finally surfacing above .500 (23–22) for the first time all season. Sale's performance Friday just added more fuel on Atlanta's climb.

"I always had confidence in myself," said Sale. "But I definitely appreciate where I'm at and all the people it took to get me here. That wasn't an easy road."