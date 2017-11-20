Braves claim Grant Dayton off waivers, add Adam McCreery, Ricardo Sanchez to 40-man roster

Atlanta announced a trio of roster moves in advance of tonight’s Rule 5 deadline

The Atlanta Braves have announced a trio of roster moves ahead of Monday’s Rule 5 deadline. The team claimed lefty Grant Dayton off of waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and added left handers Adam McCreery and Ricardo Sanchez to the 40-man roster.

Dayton appeared in 29 games with the Dodgers this season and posted a 4.94 ERA. He was particularly effective against left handed hitters holding them to a .167 average. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August.

Sanchez appeared in 22 games for High-A Florida posting a 4.95 ERA in 100 innings. His peripheral stats were better as he finished with a FIP of 4.06 and an xFIP of 3.69. Sanchez averaged 9.09 strikeouts per nine innings and walked 4.14. Sanchez came in at No. 21 on Talking Chop’s mid-season prospect list.

McCreery split the season between Rome and Florida. He posted a 2.84 ERA in 31.2 innings at Low-A and a 2.64 mark in 30.2 innings in High-A. McCreery struck out a combined 90 batters in 62.1 innings.

Two notable omissions are outfielder Dustin Peterson and infielder Travis Demeritte. The Braves now have 39 players on the 40-man roster.

