Braves claim RHP Chase Whitley from Rays via waivers, per report

The 28-year-old righty reliever had a good 2017 and figures to enter the bullpen mix for the Braves next year.

A day after shipping Jim Johnson out to Anaheim, the Braves continue to make moves to clarify their bullpen picture for 2017. The latest occurrence: a claim of former Yankees and Rays reliever Chase Whitley via waivers, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Originally from Ranburne, Alabama, Whitley was drafted in the 15th round of the 2010 MLB amateur draft by the Yankees. He initially began his minor league career as a reliever, but worked in some starting appearances as he repeated AAA for three straight seasons. He made his debut in 2014 and pitched reasonably well for the Yankees in a swingman role, and then made just four major league starts in 2015 before the dreaded Tommy John Surgery reared its head.

While recovering, Whitley was claimed on waivers by the Rays, and managed to work his way back to the majors by September 2016, where he made five appearances. He had an injury-free 2017, starting the season in the minors but logging 41 appearances and 57 innings nonetheless. The Rays tended to use him as a long reliever, as over 40 percent of his appearances lasted longer than inning.

Whitley finished last season with a 4.08 ERA, 3.56 FIP, and a worrying 5.01 xFIP, to go with 0.7 fWAR. Those marks are not dissimilar from his major league career pitching triple slash (4.48 / 3.93 / 4.24). Prior to last year, Whitley was more groundball-oriented, but elicited a lot more fly balls and infield pops last year, perhaps as the result of a change in approach given his transition to full-time relief work.

Whitley features a pretty standard fastball-changeup-slider three-pitch mix. His changeup and slider do not appear to be anything special, but he’s made it work in the majors so far despite a fastball that tends to be about 90 miles per hour.

Whitley is arbitration-eligible for the first time this year, and projects to make about $1 million per Matt Swartz/MLB Trade Rumors.

Whitley could be a decent relief find for the Braves. Making prognostications is a little difficult, given how he’s changed as a pitcher thus far. Stay tuned for what will likely be a flurry of moves ahead of tonight’s non-roster deadline, which is at 8 pm ET.