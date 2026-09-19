With a win over the Astros on Friday night, the Atlanta Braves have secured a spot in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason, joining the Brewers and Dodgers on the National League side of the bracket. The Braves, under first-year manager Walt Weiss, are pulling away from the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East as well, and should wrap up the division title in the coming days. The Braves have successfully rebounded from their 86-loss campaign of 2025, and they are headed to the postseason for the eighth time in the last nine years.

As for the NL East race, Atlanta's win coupled with Philadelphia's loss on Friday shrunk the Braves' magic number to three with eight games remaining.

During the early weeks of the season, the Braves for a long stretch had the best record in baseball, thanks to a 40-20 record through the end of May. They've been much more mortal since, but Atlanta (90-64) still boasts a record solidly above .500 in the second half.

Overall, it's been a bit of a "pleasant surprise" campaign for the Braves. Coming off that losing season in 2025, would you have expected such a strong 2026 if you'd known ahead of time that they'd get almost nothing from Spencer Strider (and exactly nothing from Spencer Schwellenbach), that superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. would be so short of his usual high standards, and that Austin Riley would continue his recent pattern of premature decline? All of those things happened, and the Braves are still likely to go into the playoffs as a division champ with 90-plus wins.

The Braves hoisted the trophy not all that long ago back in 2021, and they'll soon be angling to win the World Series for the fifth time in franchise history. Speaking of which, here's why the Braves indeed have a shot at going all the way in 2026.

1. They've been giant killers this season

Overall, the Braves have played one of the toughest schedules of any playoff-bound team this season. In theory, that's good prep for October. As well, the Braves have gone an impressive 43-30 against above-.500 teams this season. Across all of MLB, only the Milwaukee Brewers have a better record against winning teams this season than the Braves. For Atlanta, that mark also includes a 5-1 record against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the last two World Series. Of course, nothing guarantees a deep playoff run for any team -- that's the highly randomized nature of the MLB postseason -- but having generally fared so well against frontline opponents should be in the Braves' favor.

2. They've got power

There aren't many clear commonalities among teams that tend to fare well in the playoffs, but offensive power capability is one of them. The 2026 Braves stack up pretty well on this front. Overall, they rank fourth in the NL in home runs and ahead of every possible playoff opponent on the NL side other than the Chicago Cubs. Matt Olson leads the way and ranks among the league leaders in homers, and Acuña Jr., after being limited by hamstring problems this season, has looked more like his peak self in September.

It's also a balanced power attack, as the Braves feature four hitters with at least 20 home runs on the season and six with at least 15 homers. By the end of the regular season, they could have nine players with double-digit homer totals. That's the kind of lineup that can withstand an October cold streak by a core hitter or two, and that's a potential edge.

3. They have an ace and some rotation depth

What can you say about Chris Sale? At age 37, he's throwing harder than ever and faring better than ever. That's to say, he's an ace, and he's one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball. Sale's performance in Atlanta has strongly fortified his Hall of Fame case, and he has what it takes to be a dominant force in October.

Chris Sale ATL • SP • #51 ERA 2.18 WHIP .99 IP 157 BB 31 K 190 View Profile

Despite some injuries in the rotation, Weiss will have his options for fleshing out the playoff rotation behind Sale. Veteran lefty Tyler Mahle has been nails since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants leading up to the trade deadline. Reynaldo López is just back from the injured list, and Martín Pérez has continued his late-career renaissance this season. Bryce Elder recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, but there's realistic hope he'll be able to pitch in October, provided the Braves hang around for a bit. Grant Holmes has been another quality presence. That depth means that those left out of the four-man playoff rotation may be used to improve Weiss' postseason bullpen options.

Likely, the Braves are going to miss out on a bye, but as we've seen time and again, teams playing in the Wild Card Series can and do last a long time and even wind up winning it all.