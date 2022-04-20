In addition to providing us with good baseball, this week's Dodgers-Braves series in L.A. has been one of reunions. The big news came in the first game when Freddie Freeman homered in his first game against his former team. He's not, however, the only player in this series who played a dozen years for the other team. Long-time Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen also fits the bill, as he's now with the Braves.

And Tuesday night, in the second game of the series, Jansen recorded the save against his former team.

In 12 years for the Dodgers, Jansen saved 350 games. This marked his 186th career regular-season save in Dodger Stadium, but it was the first against his former team. Coincidentally, and pretty hilariously, Jansen's final out was Freeman.

"That's weird as hell," Jansen told reporters. "I've faced that guy so many times in all those Braves series. Now it's vice versa. Yeah, it's crazy, man. It's crazy how the game is now. But it's fun."

Prior to Monday's game, the Dodgers presented Jansen with some keepsakes while blaring "California Love" -- his entrance music as Dodgers closer -- and he hugged Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and former teammate Justin Turner. It was a heartwarming moment. Once the series started, though, it was time for work.

"It's all about business now," Jansen said. "I'm just happy to help my team win. That's what I did. It's OK. No hard feelings. I will love them. They will be in my heart forever."

Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves this past offseason. The win Tuesday night moved the defending World Series champs to 6-7 on the young season. The Dodgers are 8-3.