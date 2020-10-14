Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves jumped all over the Los Angeles Dodgers early in Game 2 of the NLCS, then hung on late for a win (ATL 8, LAD 7). A four-run fifth inning helped Atlanta to a 2-0 series lead.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies padded the lead with a ninth inning solo home run in Game 2. His teammate, closer Mark Melancon, made a very nice running catch in the bullpen beyond the left-center field wall. Check it out:

Relievers catching homers in the bullpen will never get old. I love it.

But wait! There's more to this story. Tuesday was the second straight night Melancon caught an Albies home run. Melancon was on the bullpen mound warming up in Game 1 when Albies hit a home run his way. No running required. It was hit right to him.

Melancon had now caught more home runs (2) in two NLCS games than he gave up during the entire regular season (1). Pretty crazy. He and Albies are having quite the series. Two homers for Albies, two saves for Melancon, and a 2-0 series lead for the Braves.