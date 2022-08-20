The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 (box score) on Friday night in the first of a three-game set that will double as a rematch of last fall's World Series.

The Braves pulled ahead in the third inning, when third baseman Austin Riley uncorked a three-run shot to put Atlanta ahead 3-0. The Astros would score a pair of runs themselves in the fifth, closing the gap, but another three-run inning from the Braves in the sixth gave them a 6-2 lead, the eventual final.

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright delivered a quality start, holding the Astros to two runs on six hits and a walk in six frames. He struck out seven batters along the way. Manager Brian Snitker then received a combined three shutout innings from relievers Collin McHugh and Kenley Jansen to shut down the game.

Arguably the most important development on the Astros side of things had nothing to do with the score or any particular statistic. Rather, the Astros had a pair of outfielders leave the game with various issues.

Yordan Alvarez departed during an at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning with shortness of breath, according to the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez's vitals were normal, but that he was being checked out fully at a local hospital.

Alvarez was replaced in the outfield by Mauricio Dubon. He too had to leave the game in the fifth after colliding with the wall on a jumping catch attempt. His injury was described as being "left elbow discomfort" and his X-rays were negative.

It's unclear if either Alvarez or Dubon will require time on the injured list.

The Astros and Braves will resume their series on Saturday night. Cristian Javier will take the ball for the Astros, while the Braves counter with rookie Spencer Strider.