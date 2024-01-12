The Atlanta Braves have signed president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos to a contract extension that runs through the 2031 season, the club announced Friday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anthopoulos, 46, started in baseball at the bottom. He was an unpaid intern with the Expos in 2000 and worked his way up to assistant scouting director before being hired by the Blue Jays as scouting coordinator in 2003. By 2005, he was assistant general manager and was elevated to general manager after the 2009 season. After building the Jays into a playoff team, he rejected a contract extension prior to the 2016 season and became vice president of baseball operations with the Dodgers. On Nov. 13, 2017, the Braves hired Anthopoulos as executive vice president and general manager. They elevated his title in February of 2020 to president of baseball operations.

Under Anthopoulos, the Braves have never missed the playoffs. In his six seasons, they've won the NL East every single year and have advanced to the NLCS twice, winning the 2021 World Series. In the last two seasons, the Braves topped 100 wins (the ninth and 10th times in franchise history) and the 104 wins last season were tied for the second-highest mark in franchise history after the 106 wins in 1998.

"Alex and I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship, and I look forward to that continuing for many years to come," Terry McGuirk, chairman and CEO of Braves Holdinsg LLC said in a statement. "I have been around this game a very long time and know that Alex's track record of success is truly something special. There is simply no one better in the business. This extension gives Alex the runway to make long-term decisions and the opportunity to continue his track record of assembling teams that are perennial contenders. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver championship baseball for our fans well into the future."

"I'd like to thank Terry for his continued support and trust," Anthopoulos added. "The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I'm proud of the success we've achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta."

The Braves again look like one of baseball's best teams heading toward the 2024 season (only the Dodgers have shorter odds to win the World Series). This run of success has prompted ownership to give Anthopoulos long-term financial security.