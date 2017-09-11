Braves extend hospitality to Marlins players and families during Hurricane Irma

Over the weekend the Marlins lost three of four to the Braves at SunTrust Field, though the results on the field mean nothing compared to what was going on back home in Miami. The entire state of Florida, particularly the Gulf Coast, was hit hard by Hurricane Irma, which is still making its way north through the state.

The Marlins were in Atlanta over the weekend and they'll be in Philadelphia for a series this week, so the team brought their families on the road trip to avoid the hurricane. And while in Atlanta, the Braves made sure to extend some hospitality. They arranged all sorts of fun trips for the Marlins and their families. David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has the story:

The Braves arranged for Marlins players and their families to attend local attractions such as the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and Six Flags Over Georgia. Marlins slugger Marcell Ozuna and his wife took their three kids to the aquarium on Saturday and thanked the Braves for their hospitality in arranging the outing.

The Braves also gave out to free tickets to all Florida residents displaced by Hurricane Irma, as well as those from evacuation areas in Georgia and South Carolina. The team says more than 2,700 tickets were given out Friday plus another 7,300 on Saturday.

All around great work by the Braves. It's not much given everything these folks are going through, but every little bit helps.