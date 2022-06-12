The Atlanta Braves were 23-27 heading into June. They are now 11-0 in the month. The latest victory came Sunday in Truist Park over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3. The 11-game winning streak is one of the most prolific in Braves history. We'll get to that in a second.

Sunday, Kyle Wright put together a quality start before the bullpen trio of Will Smith, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen closed the door. Offensively, the Braves were homer happy. Their five runs came on three solo shots and a two-run homer.

William Contreras and Adam Duvall went back-to-back to get the scoring started in the second.

Duvall's second homer of the game was the two-run job in the fourth, and Matt Olson added insurance in the eighth with a solo shot.

There have previously been six streaks of at least 11 wins in Braves franchise history, with the most recent being a 14-game winning streak in 2013. The record is 15, which happened April 16 through May 2 in 2000. That Braves team was the defending NL champion and went on to win 95 games.

This Braves team is, of course, the defending World Series champ. They were 10 1/2 games out of first place when the winning streak started and got it trimmed to 5 1/2 games before Sunday's action. The Braves have won the NL East four straight seasons.

They now take the 11-game winning streak on the road against two subpar opponents. Atlanta will play the Washington Nationals three times in D.C. starting Monday before playing the Chicago Cubs three times in Wrigley Field Friday through Sunday. The franchise record winning streak is within their sights.