Braves fans can celebrate Chipper Jones' Hall of Fame induction with new 'CJ10' beer

On Sunday, long-time Braves star Chipper Jones will be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's a rightful first-ballot induction, as Chipper was one of the best third basemen of all-time, especially on the offensive end. In commemoration of this momentus occasion, Atlanta-area Terrapin Beer Company has brewed up a beer for Chipper with his help.

One might recall Terrapin was the company that brewed a beer for the opening of SunTrust Park and used baseball bats in the process.

Jones worked with Terrapin brewmaster Spike Buckowski in the company's Atlanta Brew Lab, which happens to be inside SunTrust Park, home of the Braves.

"I've been looking for different ways to thank Braves fans for all of their support of me during my playing days," Jones said. "Brewing a commemorative beer with Spike and the Terrapin team was an absolute no-brainer. We're also brewing this at the ballpark that's home to the Braves. This makes it even more special."

The beer is called "CJ10," with Jones wearing the No. 10 jersey during his Braves career.

"What was great with CJ10 was the whole Terrapin crew wanted me to be part of the process from the very beginning," Jones said. "I wanted to create a brew that was easy to drink on a hot summer's day at the ballpark. After looking into different beers, I learned that the Kölsch-style went down easy and you could enjoy a few over nine innings."

Thanks to Terrapin for sending me a growler, as I got to sample CJ10.

Here's a look.

Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

It's pretty smooth and has a great flavor. It's somewhat similar to the most popular Terrapin offerings with which Braves fans might be familiar, but it's much lighter. You can kind of tell from the color. It's also just 4.9 percent ABV. You can see from Chipper's quotes above, this was intended, as he wanted something refreshing that goes down easy. From my humble seat, this was a great success by the brewmaster. It's highly recommended.

Get excited, Braves fans. There's a Chipper Jones beer, and he's joining the Hall of Fame this weekend.

"It's every player's dream to get into the Hall and when I took the field for the first time as a kid many years ago, I never thought I'd be where I am today," said Jones. "I cannot wait to get to Cooperstown and celebrate with all of the fans, as well toast alongside them with CJ10 in Georgia."

Again, well deserved and now there's a great beer to go with it.