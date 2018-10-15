Braves give Brian Snitker two-year extension following 90-win season and NL East title

The Braves on Monday announced that they've agreed to a two-year extension with manager Brian Snitker than includes an option for the 2021 season.

Snitker, who turns 63 this week, is longtime fixture in the organization. He lead the Braves to 90 wins and surprise NL East title. Overall, Snitker as the Atlanta manager has a record of 221-227 across two full seasons and part of a third. Snitker began his Braves managerial tenure as an interim replacement for Fredi Gonzalez but was soon given the permanent job.

When Alex Anthopoulos took over as the new GM of the Braves in November of 2017, it was widely speculated that he'd want a manager of his own choosing the guide the Braves into their next phase. However, Snitker's work in 2018 -- he's the favorite for NL Manager of the Year honors -- put an end to talk of a replacement.

The Braves, thanks to a solid veteran core and one of the top collections of young talent in the game today, figure to be contenders for at least the next handful of seasons, and Snitker will, at least at the outset of that window, be the man who guides them from the dugout. Depending on how free agency plays out, the Braves figure to go into the 2019 season as favorites to repeat in the NL East.