An interleague clash takes place on Sunday Night Baseball as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Atlanta Braves. Cleveland (9-6) took Saturday's contest, 6-0, after dropping the series opener on Friday. Atlanta (9-6) saw its three-game win streak come to an end on Saturday as it suffered its first shutout loss of the year. Chris Sale (2-1, 3.94 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta, while Cleveland sends out Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.29 ERA).

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves had won five straight meetings before Saturday's defeat. The latest Guardians vs. Braves odds list Atlanta as the -196 favorite on the money line (risk $196 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Braves vs. Guardians picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Braves money line Braves -196, Guardians +163 Guardians vs. Braves over/under 7.5 runs Guardians vs. Braves run line Braves -1.5 (+115) Guardians vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Braves streaming Peacock

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Top Braves vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Braves, the model is going Over 7.5 total runs. Sale was roughed up his last time out, allowing 6 ER over 4 IP, which was his most earned runs allowed in a start since June 2024. Meanwhile, Bibee has been lit up by the long ball this season. He's allowed three home runs across his three starts, which is one homer shy of the most given up in the American League.

The model projects Jose Ramirez and Angel Martinez of Cleveland to both go over 1.5 total bases, while Ronald Acuna Jr., Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson of Atlanta all score more than 0.5 runs. The first two games of this series have averaged 11 total runs, and with these trends for betting strategies, the model backs the Over on Sunday, forecasting 7.9 combined runs for over under sports betting. Get the Braves vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Braves picks

After simulating every pitch of Braves vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.