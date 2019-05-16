Braves' highly touted prospect Austin Riley homers in MLB debut

Braves third base/outfield prospect Austin Riley got the call on Wednesday and made his major-league debut against the Cardinals in Atlanta (STL-ATL GameTracker).

The 22-year-old Riley was the 41st overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he entered the 2019 season as a consensus top-40 overall prospect. Across parts of five minor-league seasons, Riley slugged .505 and racked up 86 home runs and 112 doubles in 463 games. So he's got power.

Speaking of which, here's what Riley-- batting sixth, manning left, and wearing No. 27 for the Braves -- did against Michael Wacha in the fourth inning of his first MLB game:

Riley's first career homer was off a fastball, which he turned around at 109 mph off the bat and sent 438 feet into seats in left-center. Given that the Braves entered the night ranking just 10th in the NL in home runs, the reigning NL East champs are no doubt hoping for more of the same from young Riley. His skills and history suggest they'll get just that.