Braves' highly touted prospect Austin Riley homers in MLB debut
And it wasn't a cheap one
Braves third base/outfield prospect Austin Riley got the call on Wednesday and made his major-league debut against the Cardinals in Atlanta (STL-ATL GameTracker).
The 22-year-old Riley was the 41st overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he entered the 2019 season as a consensus top-40 overall prospect. Across parts of five minor-league seasons, Riley slugged .505 and racked up 86 home runs and 112 doubles in 463 games. So he's got power.
Speaking of which, here's what Riley-- batting sixth, manning left, and wearing No. 27 for the Braves -- did against Michael Wacha in the fourth inning of his first MLB game:
Riley's first career homer was off a fastball, which he turned around at 109 mph off the bat and sent 438 feet into seats in left-center. Given that the Braves entered the night ranking just 10th in the NL in home runs, the reigning NL East champs are no doubt hoping for more of the same from young Riley. His skills and history suggest they'll get just that.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 16
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Andujar to miss remainder of season
Andujar was placed on the IL recently and had been deciding whether to opt for surgery to repair...
-
MLB Wednesday: Greinke to undergo MRI
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Jackson to pitch for record 14th team
Jackson will have appeared with 14 teams, the most in big-league history
-
Sale: 'I'll never question' Cora's call
The lefty stood by his manager after Cora told him his day was done
-
Twins lose Garver (ankle) to IL
Garver suffered a high ankle sprain on Tuesday and will be replaced by Jason Castro and Willians...