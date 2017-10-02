Braves hire Alex Anthopoulos as general manager
Atlanta is handing the keys to the franchise to former Toronto general manager Alex Anthopoulos.
-
Giants interested in Reds' Hamilton
San Francisco reportedly has interest in Billy Hamilton in addition to Jackie Bradley Jr.
-
Seven teams in the mix for Stanton?
As expected, Giancarlo Stanton is a very popular trade target
-
Way-too-early 2018 ROY candidates
Predicting ROY winners is as much about picking talented players as it is picking players who...
-
Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year
Bellinger set a new NL rookie record with 39 home runs
-
Aaron Judge wins AL Rookie of the Year
Judge set a new rookie record with 52 home runs in 2017
-
Dodgers, Padres to play in Mexico
The Dodgers and Padres will play three games in Monterrey from May 4-6