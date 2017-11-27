Braves hire Andrew Tinnish

Ken Rosenthal tells us that Andrew Tinnish, Blue Jays assistant general manager, has been hired by the Braves and Alex Anthopoulos to be their VP of amateur and international scouting.

Tinnish was hired as the Jays director of amateur scouting, back in 2009.

I wonder if Braves fans are complaining about Alex hiring his old Blue Jays cronies. And a Canadian too.

It seems like Tinnish is a g0ood baseball mind, so it’s too bad that he is leaving, but I think we all figured Alex would be raiding the Jays.