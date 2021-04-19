Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is used to performing in a way that puts him on the right side of baseball history. Unfortunately for Hendricks, and for the Cubs' chances of topping the Atlanta Braves, that wasn't the case Sunday night.

Instead, Hendricks became the first pitcher in Cubs history to allow four home runs in the first inning of a contest, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Hendricks is also just the ninth pitcher in Major League Baseball history to experience that indignity, again according to Langs. It was the first time the Cubs as a staff had given up four home runs in an inning since July of 2010, when Ted Lilly and Jeff Stevens permitted two apiece against the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's the blow-by-blow account from the inning that Hendricks wishes wasn't.

Home run No. 1: Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman started the home-run derby with one out in the inning, sending the fifth pitch he saw some 421 feet out beyond the bleachers and onto Sheffield Avenue.

Home run No. 2: Travis d'Arnaud

After Marcell Ozuna walked, Travis d'Arnaud cranked a two-run shot to left field on a 1-1 pitch. d'Arnaud's home run traveled some 387 feet, per Statcast.

Home run No. 3: Ehire Adrianza

Dansby Swanson then flied out to deep center field before Ehire Adrianza hit a full-pitch fastball 376 feet into the right field bleachers:

Home run No. 4: Guillermo Heredia

Austin Riley was hit by a pitch, paving the way for Guillermo Heredia to provide the final home run of the inning. Heredia completed the directional hat trick by planting a ball 415 feet away, in the center field greenery.

Sunday marked the first time the Braves had slugged four home runs in the first since May 28, 2003 when they did it against the Reds according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. Rafael Furcal, Mark DeRosa, and Gary Sheffield went back-to-back-to-back and Javy Lopez (who homered 43 times that year) added the fourth.

While those home runs gave the Braves an early 6-0 lead, it should be noted that as of press time the Cubs had climbed back into striking distance behind some home runs of their own. Entering the fourth inning, the Cubs were trailing 6-3 with two of those three runs coming on solo homers from first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

