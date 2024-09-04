On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves inched closer to securing a wild-card berth with a crisp 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies (box score). Chris Sale struck out nine in seven shutout innings and secured his eighth career 200-strikeout season. Only Hall of Famer Randy Johnson has more among lefties. The Big Unit had 14 200-strikeout seasons.

There was a scary moment in the seventh inning, however. Braves second baseman Whit Merrifield took a 94.5 mph fastball from righty Jeff Criswell to the head. Merrifield had words for Criswell while he was being looked at by the trainer, and he eventually exited the game with a welt behind his ear. Here's the hit-by-pitch:

"Where the game's at right now, it's just ridiculous. I hate where the game's at right now with that," Merrifield said after the game (via The Athletic)."... The way pitchers are throwing now, there's no regard for throwing up and in. The guys are throwing as hard as they can, they don't care where the ball goes. And it's just, it's bulls---."

Merrifield went on to say, "You can't hit a guy anymore (in retaliation)," and that pitchers no longer have to fear retribution because they don't hit. For what it's worth, there has been a hit-by-pitch in 1.1% of plate appearances in 2024. It was 1.2% in 2021, the last year without the universal DH. So no, eliminating the fear of retribution has not led to more plunkings. Merrifield is incorrect there.

To be clear, anything that can be done to curb hit-by-pitches, intentional or otherwise, is worthwhile, especially since there is so much velocity in the game today. Merrifield is a player representative on MLB's Competition Committee, and he intends broach the subject with the committee. Here's what he told reporters, including The Athletic:

"I'm on the Rules Committee, and we've got a call (Wednesday)," he said, "and it's going to be a long conversation on what we've got to do to make pitchers think about … I just took 95 right off the head. I'm very lucky that it got me in a good spot, and I've got to go get a CAT scan. I'm out of the game, he gets to stay in to pitch, I'm probably not going to be able to play tomorrow."

The Braves lost third baseman Austin Riley to a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 19. One day earlier, Travis d'Arnaud was hit by a pitch and missed time with a forearm contusion. MLB will never be able to eliminate hit-by-pitches -- mistakes happen -- but anything that can protect players should be considered. Merrifield is lucky he escaped with only a welt Tuesday.