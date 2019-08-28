Braves' Josh Donaldson receives standing ovation in first return to Toronto since trade

On Tuesday, Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson returned to Toronto for the first time since being traded by the Blue Jays last August. Predictably Donaldson, who played in parts of four seasons with the Jays and won the American League's 2015 Most Valuable Player Award, was honored by his old team with a pregame video tribute and by his old fans with a standing ovation.

Take a look below if you want to see both sides of the proverbial coin:

Thank you for bringing the rain, JD!



☔️ @BringerOfRain20 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/qFtgZVm6zv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 27, 2019

Because Donaldson battled injuries late in his Blue Jays tenure, it's easy to forget how dominant he was early on up north. In 462 games, he hit .281/.383/.548 (148 OPS+) and homered 116 times. He was undeniably one of the best players in the sport -- a slugger with contact and on-base chops who also wielded an above-average glove at the hot corner. His acquisition -- as part of a five-player trade with the Oakland Athletics -- has to be considered one of the best trades in recent memory, either for the Blue Jays or as part of the league overall.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, traded Donaldson when they did because of his impending free agency and their ongoing rebuild. In return, they received right-hander Julian Merryweather, who has pitched in just two regular-season contests since the trade, having first completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and more recently suffered a setback due to arm fatigue.

As for Donaldson, he's since reunited with former Blue Jays general manager Alex Anthopoulos in Atlanta, where his numbers have regained some of their old shine. In 129 games entering Tuesday, he had a 129 OPS+ and 32 home runs.