Braves' Josh Donaldson suspended for a game following benches-clearing incident with Pirates
Donaldson was the only person involved to get suspended
On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates engaged in some extracurricular activity. Pirates starter Joe Musgrove (intentionally) hit Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Donaldson took exception to the act -- likely due to the Pirates' reputation -- and the two sides traded words. In the end, Musgrove, Donaldson, and Pittsburgh skipper Clint Hurdle were each ejected from the game.
You can watch the whole sequence unfold here:
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball handed out a penalty -- suspending Donaldson one game "for his actions." Donaldson, for his part, has appealed the suspension. Here's the release:
Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension for his actions during the bottom of the first inning of last night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.
Donaldson had been scheduled to serve his suspension tonight, when the Braves continue their series against the Pirates. However, he has elected to file an appeal. Thus, his suspension will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
It's unclear if Donaldson has any shot of having his suspension overturned, but it does seem like the whole thing is an overreaction. After all, no punches were thrown and peace was restored quickly, so far as benches-clearing incidents go.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indians vs. Reds odds, top June 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Indians vs. Reds matchup 10,000 t...
-
What will the Indians do at deadline?
Cleveland has disappointed thus far, but that doesn't mean the team will be sellers
-
Tanaka still struggling with splitter
Tanaka gave up another homer off his trademark splitter on Tuesday
-
Bellinger, Yelich lead ASG voting
The Cubs are the only team with a leading vote-getter at more than one position
-
David Ortiz stable after second surgery
The Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday
-
Why Voit is a worthy HR Derby candidate
It's refreshing to find a player like Voit demonstrating actual enthusiasm for the Home Run...