Braves' Josh Donaldson suspended for a game following benches-clearing incident with Pirates

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates engaged in some extracurricular activity. Pirates starter Joe Musgrove (intentionally) hit Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch. Donaldson took exception to the act -- likely due to the Pirates' reputation -- and the two sides traded words. In the end, Musgrove, Donaldson, and Pittsburgh skipper Clint Hurdle were each ejected from the game.

You can watch the whole sequence unfold here:

Benches clear in Atlanta.



Josh Donaldson had some words for Joe Musgrove after he was hit by a pitch.



On Tuesday, Major League Baseball handed out a penalty -- suspending Donaldson one game "for his actions." Donaldson, for his part, has appealed the suspension. Here's the release:

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension for his actions during the bottom of the first inning of last night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement. Donaldson had been scheduled to serve his suspension tonight, when the Braves continue their series against the Pirates. However, he has elected to file an appeal. Thus, his suspension will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

It's unclear if Donaldson has any shot of having his suspension overturned, but it does seem like the whole thing is an overreaction. After all, no punches were thrown and peace was restored quickly, so far as benches-clearing incidents go.