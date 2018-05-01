Braves keep prospects pipeline flowing and call up their top pitching prospect Mike Soroka
The right-hander Mike Soroka gets the start Tuesday against the Mets
Less than three years ago, the Braves used a first-round pick (28th overall) on a high schooler from Calgary named Mike Soroka. Tuesday, Soroka will be squaring off against Noah Syndergaard and the Mets in his MLB debut.
Soroka, 20, moved unbelievably quickly through the system for a high school draftee, particularly for a pitcher. He pitched in Rookie ball in 2015, Class A in 2016, Double-A last year and has made just four Triple-A starts this season. In all, he has a career 2.85 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 311 strikeouts against 76 walks in 353 1/3 innings.
In his four Triple-A starts this season, Soroka has a 1.99 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24 strikeouts versus five walks in 22 2/3 innings.
Soroka is an imposing 6-foot-5 and is known for having good command of five pitches. Yes, five. Most notably, he'll sit in the mid-90s with his fourseam fastball and sinker. He's also a heavy user of his changeup and the curve will make an occasional entrance.
Perhaps the most notable item here is the Braves bringing up Soroka less than a week after they tabbed uber-prospect Ronald Acuna for the big-league roster. Also, remember how young second baseman Ozzie Albies is. In fact, the three youngest players in the majors right now are, in order of youth, Acuna, Soroka and Albies.
The Braves are 16-11 with Acuna off to an excellent start and Albies looking like a star next to veteran star Freddie Freeman. Now we'll get a look at Soroka on the big stage in a fun pitching matchup.
Now, let's mitigate some of the excitement here with some possibly bad news:
Still, it's gotta be a fun time for Braves fans, as the team continues to flash some big-time, young talent.
-
MLB Tuesday: Cubs go for 6th straight
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
-
Bauer takes issue with Astros pitchers
Bauer appears to believe Astros pitchers are using foreign substances to increase their spin...
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 1
SportsLine's hottest expert has an MLB parlay that could pay off big on Tuesday
-
Indians vs. Rangers odds, May 1 picks
Larry Harstein is 16-7 on his Cleveland picks and he just locked in a strong play for Indi...
-
MLB DFS contrarian picks, pivots: May 1
Heath Cummings is SportsLine's top DFS expert and a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports
-
Hader dominating the league
He's struck out 39 of the 62 batters he's faced this year