Braves' Kevin Gausman ejected for throwing behind Marlins' Jose Urena in first meeting since Ronald Acuna Jr. plunking

Urena drilled Acuna last August

Last August 15, Marlins righty Jose Urena created some headlines by drilling Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of his start. Acuna was in the middle of a five-game homer streak and had gone deep four times in the first three games of that series.

Urena was ejected immediately after hitting Acuna and he was later suspended six games. As you could imagine, the Braves were not happy. Here's what Kevin Gausman said following that game:

On Friday, Urena made his first start against the Braves since drilling Acuna, giving the Braves their first shot at retaliation. As luck would have it, Gausman was on the mound Friday night, and he wasted no time delivering a message. His first pitch to Urena was behind him. 

Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately ejected Gausman -- warnings were not issued -- and also Braves manager Brian Snitker. Here's video of the purpose pitch. This looks clearly intentional:

For the conspiracy theorists among us, I will note the Braves called up right-hander Touki Toussaint prior to Friday's game. He is a starter by trade and he replaced Gausman following the ejection. It's almost -- almost -- like they called up a long man knowing Gausman would throw at Urena and possibly get ejected. Hmmm.

Given the history and the obvious intent, Gausman surely has a suspension coming his way, even without hitting Urena. Intent matters more than outcome. Six games is the usual suspension for a starting pitcher in these situations. That ensures (in theory) he will miss one start.

