The Atlanta Braves struck quickly at the outset of the offseason by re-signing right-hander reliever Joe Jiménez to three-year, $26 million contract. The club made the announcement on Thursday.

Jiménez had been slated for free agency, and his new deal comes during MLB's "quiet period" that lasts five days after the World Series ends and during which free agents can negotiate only with their most recent teams.

Jiménez, 28, landed at No. 36 on our most recent rankings of the 2023-24 free agents. Here's part of our write-up:

"Jiménez has struck out 32% of the batters he's faced the last two seasons, and he's done so while tallying a 5.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 128 ERA+. We dinged him a little because of his tendency to allow hard contact in the air. Jiménez has been more home run-prone throughout his career than you might expect from someone who pumps 95 mph heaters and swing-and-miss sliders: his overall per-nine rate is 1.3, and last season 45% of his batted balls clocked in at 95 mph or higher. We're not sure that it'll matter in the next year or two -- not if he keeps punching out this many hitters -- but it would make us a little weary about the tail end of a three-plus-year contract."

The Jiménez signing comes days after the Braves also solidified their bullpen by inking Pierce Johnson to a two-year extension.

The Braves are coming off a sparkling 104-win season in 2023, although they were bounced by the Phillies in the NLDS round. With a young core already in place and mostly committed for years to come, Atlanta figures to contend for years to come.