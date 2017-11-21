Braves losing Abrahan Gutierrez, per report

The list continues to grow.

Baseball America’s Ben Badler reports that Major League Baseball has informed multiple Atlanta Braves international prospects that they will be declared free agents. Among them are shortstop Kevin Maitan and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez.

Gutierrez hit .264/.319/.357 in 35 games for the Gulf Coast League Braves in 2017. The Braves reportedly gave him a $3.53 million signing bonus in 2016. He checked in at No. 26 on Talking Chop's mid-season prospect list.

Major League Baseball was slated to meet with several Braves prospects on Tuesday to presumedly inform them of their status. It is expected that the league will make a formal announcement into the Braves’ penalties sometime Tuesday afternoon.