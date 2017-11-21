Braves losing prospects Yefri del Rosario and Livan Soto as well to MLB investigation, per report

The hits just keep on coming.

Earlier today, news began to break that the Braves would be losing Kevin Maitan, Abrahan Gutierrez, Juan Contreras, and Yunior Severino to free agency as a result of the Braves’ rules infractions regarding the international free agent market. As of yet, it is not exactly known what those infractions were, but in order for a player to be declared free agents, it has to be quite bad.

Well, the hits just keep coming as two more names have been added to the list of players the Braves have lost.

Confirmed the Braves will lose two more players who signed for $1 million. They will lose more players as well: https://t.co/rzwRKGdrcx — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) November 21, 2017

Yefri del Rosario was very highly regarded within the Braves due to his live fastball and hammer curveball despite struggling at times in the Gulf Coast League. Livan Soto was impressive in the field at shortstop showing great reads off the bat and strong range. If he can fill out a bit, he could prove to be a good hitter as well although as of now he lacks any meaningful power given how skinny he is currently.

The bloodbath continues, Braves fans. As Ben noted, there are going to be more prospects declared free agents before the day is done and likely other sorts of penalties as well. Stay tuned.