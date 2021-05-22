The Atlanta Braves obliterated the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 20-1 (box score) at home on Friday night, which marked the eighth time in franchise history that the Braves have scored 20 or more runs in a game. Austin Riley hit two of the Braves' seven home runs on the night, four different Atlanta hitters tallied three hits, and Ronald Acuña and Ehire Adrianza each had grand slams. Every position player for the Braves recorded at least one hit.

Here's a look at those grand slams. First up, Mr. Acuña:

That's Acuña's 14th home run on the season, which ties him with Shohei Ohtani of the Angels for the MLB lead, and after his two-hit night he's now got a slash line of .284/.388/.628. As recently examined in this space, he's looking like he's taking the next step as a great hitter.

Now for Mr. Adrianza's four-run homer:

That's Adrianza's third home run of the season. As you may have noticed, it came off a position player -- infielder Wilmer Difo -- so discount accordingly. In all, eight of Atlanta's 20 runs came off Difo, so, again, discount accordingly. Difo now has a career ERA of 72.00. Speaking of which:

Now for the bit of history we mentioned:

Yes, one of those home runs/one of those grand slams came off a non-pitcher, but the more prevailing reality is that the Braves on Friday night did something that no other team has done in the century-and-a-half sprawl of MLB history.

Coming in, the Braves had dropped seven of their last 10. This sorely needed win pushes them to 21-24 on the season. Despite the disappointing start, the Braves at this writing are just three games out of first place in the NL East.