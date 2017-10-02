Braves may lose as many as 12 prospects as result of MLB Investigation
This is getting ugly.
Braves hit with severe penalties by MLB
Among other penalties, No. 1 international prospect Kevin Maitan is now a free agent
Judge undergoes shoulder surgery
Judge underwent the arthroscopic procedure on his left shoulder on Monday
Odds on where Stanton is traded to
Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors are hot right now
MLB reportedly wants 20 sec. pitch clock
It's part of commissioner Rob Manfred's ongoing effort to improve pace of play
Rumors: Giants front-runners for Stanton
But one other team is prominently in the mix for the Marlins' slugger
Morgan doesn't want PED users in the HOF
Morgan went into the Hall in 1990 and has some strong words for PED users