The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies by a 3-0 final on Saturday night (box score), ensuring that the best outcome they can achieve from this weekend's four-game series is a split that will leave their deficit in the division back where it started. Nonetheless, Braves fans did gain one moment from Saturday night's game that they'll hold onto for a while: a brilliant catch by center fielder Michael Harris II.

Atlanta trailed by a 2-0 margin in the bottom of the seventh when Phillies outfielder Austin Hays smoked a ball to center. Harris appeared to have a beat on it, but quickly began to run out of space. Just before he reached the wall, he leapt, contorted himself, and made a home-run-saving grab that nearly took him into the Phillies bullpen.

Here is it in all its moving picture glory:

"You probably saw the catch of the year right there," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "That's what I told [Harris]. I said, 'We'll be watching that one for the next 24 hours.'"

The "catch of the year" label is, of course, subjective, but MLB has had two strong entries to the conversation this week with Travis Jankowksi's game-saving home-run robbery to go with Harris' leaping snag.

Harris -- who also made a spectacular catch that turned into a game-ending double play against the Phillies in the NLDS last year -- himself said it was the best catch he's ever made.

"I've had some the past couple of years that I wanted to bring back and couldn't," Harris said. "So it was good to make that one and [move it] to the top of my board."

Offensively, the 23-year-old Harris hasn't had his typical output in 2024. He entered Sunday batting .245/.290/.362 -- marks good for an 80 OPS+ that would represent the first time in his three seasons that he's finished below 115. Harris, however, is no stranger to brilliant defensive displays. According to Statcast's Outs Above Average metric, he ranks in the 90th percentile league-wide. Additionally, Harris' glove has been worth an estimated 13 Defensive Runs Saved since his debut, per Baseball-Reference.

The Braves will head into Sunday's series finale against the Phillies facing a six-game deficit in the National League East. Atlanta also holds a two-game edge over the New York Mets for the third and final NL wild-card spot. The Braves and Mets have three head-to-head games remaining, with those coming during the season's final week.