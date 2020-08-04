Braves' All-Star starting pitcher Mike Soroka left Monday night's game against the Mets in the third inning due to an apparent injury to something in his right leg/foot.

Soroka reacted to a groundball to first base, looking to see if Freddie Freeman needed him to cover first base. Instead, on the first attempted step, something went wrong and Soroka crumpled to the ground. He was in noticeable pain and had to be helped off the field, without the ability to put much weight on the injured leg.

Here's video of the injury:

It could be a foot injury, an ankle injury or something muscle-related. The doomsday scenario here is it's possible that was a torn Achilles, which would end Soroka's season and possibly even impact 2021.

There was no word yet from the Braves on the injury.

Soroka, 22, finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting as a rookie last season and is the staff ace. So far this season, Soroka was pitching to a 3.29 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He was good in his first two starts, but walked four -- against zero strikeouts -- while allowing three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings Monday.

If Soroka misses time, the Braves are pretty thin in the rotation. Max Fried, Sean Newcomb, Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright are the four remaining members of the rotation. Cole Hamels is hurt. Josh Tomlin is not a reasonable option at this point. Mike Foltynewicz is in such a bad place they designated him for assignment and he got through waivers. Other options from their taxi squad include Bryse Wilson and Jhoulys Chacin.