Braves' Mike Soroka seems unlikely to start NLDS Game 1 despite sensational rookie season
Soroka had his start pushed back to Sunday, aligning him better for a Game 3 start
The Atlanta Braves are all but certain to host the St. Louis Cardinals when the National League Divisional Series kicks off next Thursday. The Braves haven't announced who will start for them in Game 1 -- and presumably won't for at least a few more days, if not a week -- yet they may have tipped their hands on who won't be starting for them once October gets rolling.
That's because on Tuesday Braves manager Brian Snitker reshuffled his rotation, with rookie sensation Mike Soroka being pushed back from starting on Wednesday to starting on Sunday. The reasoning? The Braves want to give him more rest, as he's an out away from notching his 170th inning of the year -- previously, he'd never thrown more than 153 innings in a season.
Presuming Soroka does indeed start Sunday, then he would be operating on short rest for Games 1 and 2, scheduled for next Thursday and Friday. As a result, Soroka would seem more likely to start Game 3, which would take place in St. Louis on Sunday.
The Braves will likely turn to Dallas Keuchel and Julio Teheran in Games 1 and 2. Should the series require a fourth game, the Braves would choose between Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz.
Soroka has a 2.60 ERA on the season, the best in the rotation, as well as a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Tuesday: Nats clinch postseason spot
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Dodgers secure top seed in NL
The Dodgers will finish the season with the best record in the NL
-
Nationals clinch wild-card berth
The Nationals are going back to October
-
J-Ram delivers HR in first two ABs
Ramirez was activated from the injured list prior to the game then delivered a big hit early...
-
What went wrong for Phillies in 2019?
The Phillies have a contending core, but the rest of the roster needs help
-
Stroman responds to Cashman's comments
Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently said Stroman would not have been in the team's postseason...