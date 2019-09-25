Braves' Mike Soroka seems unlikely to start NLDS Game 1 despite sensational rookie season

The Atlanta Braves are all but certain to host the St. Louis Cardinals when the National League Divisional Series kicks off next Thursday. The Braves haven't announced who will start for them in Game 1 -- and presumably won't for at least a few more days, if not a week -- yet they may have tipped their hands on who won't be starting for them once October gets rolling.

That's because on Tuesday Braves manager Brian Snitker reshuffled his rotation, with rookie sensation Mike Soroka being pushed back from starting on Wednesday to starting on Sunday. The reasoning? The Braves want to give him more rest, as he's an out away from notching his 170th inning of the year -- previously, he'd never thrown more than 153 innings in a season.

#Braves to start Soroka Sunday instead of Wednesday. (Tomlin Wednesday). Snit said they want to give him rest, has pitched a lot. Would seem to portend possibly moving him back to road start for playoffs in game 3, as he surely wouldn’t be asked to start on short rest in game 1. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 25, 2019

And by not starting Soroka in game 1 of division series, he’s not gonna start twice in a potential 5-game series anyway, so that’s why it sure looks like they’re planning to push him to game 3 on road. Has majors’ best road ERA among starters, nearly 3 runs lower than home ERA. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) September 25, 2019

Presuming Soroka does indeed start Sunday, then he would be operating on short rest for Games 1 and 2, scheduled for next Thursday and Friday. As a result, Soroka would seem more likely to start Game 3, which would take place in St. Louis on Sunday.

The Braves will likely turn to Dallas Keuchel and Julio Teheran in Games 1 and 2. Should the series require a fourth game, the Braves would choose between Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz.

Soroka has a 2.60 ERA on the season, the best in the rotation, as well as a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio.