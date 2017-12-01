Braves non-tender Adams, Peterson, Santana

Foltynewicz, Winkler, Freeman, Vizcaino, and Whitley to be tendered contracts.

The Braves have announced a suite of roster moves as a result of today’s non-tender deadline.

The biggest news here is the non-tender of Matt Adams. Adams was acquired for minor leaguer Juan Yepez in May 2017 and filled in admirably for the injured Freddie Freeman, even prompting a temporary move to third base for Freeman, but found himself redundant on a roster that will primarily feature Freeman at first going forward. Adams put up 115 wRC+ and 1.3 fWAR in 314 PAs with the Braves, and was projected to earn about $4.6 million in arbitration per Matt Swartz/MLB Trade Rumors. Despite a lot of chatter about the Braves trading Adams before last July’s trade deadline, and then this offseason, the Braves have ended up simply non-tendering him, allowing any other team to sign him with no recompense to the Braves.

Two other position players getting the non-tender axe are Jace Peterson and Danny Santana. Peterson, acquired before the 2015 season in the deal that sent Justin Upton to the Padres, never really stuck with the Braves despite myriad opportunities. Peterson took 1,220 PAs in a Braves uniform and managed just an 83 wRC+ and 0.6 fWAR. He also had lengthy stints in AAA in both 2016 and 2017. While he showed good patience at the plate for a young hitter, he didn’t really contribute in any other aspect of the game, and despite positional flexibility (he appeared at every position other than catcher and pitcher for the Braves), the Braves moved on rather than pay him the $1 million or so that he likely would have made in arbitration.

Santana, acquired in May from the Twins, was a fairly likely non-tender candidate after putting up his third consecutive negative fWAR season in 2017. Santana managed just a 52 wRC+ in 153 PAs as a Brave, and has yet to come close to recapturing the magic of his rookie season, where he put up 3.2 fWAR in 430 PAs. Like Peterson, the Braves saw no need to shell out about $1 million for Santana’s production, or lack thereof.

The Braves will be tendering contracts to their other arbitration-eligible players, all of whom are pitchers, and fairly slam-dunk decisions:

Mike Foltynewicz is expected to fill a rotation spot for the Braves next year, and is projected to earn $2.7 million in arbitration.

Arodys Vizcaino will return to his late-inning bullpen role, and is projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration.

Sam Freeman had a really good season in relief in 2017, and will hope to continue that; he is projected to earn just $1.2 million in arbitration.

Dan Winkler has been effective in relief when healthy, and is projected to make just $800,000 in arbitration.

The newly-acquired Chase Whitley is projected to earn $1 million in arbitration, and will apparently be given a chance to start for his new team.

The non-tenders free up a few spots on the Braves’ 40-man roster, giving them the opportunity to select players during next week’s Rule 5 draft. In addition, there’s been a spate of non-tenders around the league, so the Braves may be active in that market as well.