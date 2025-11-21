After a run of seven straight playoff trips -- including a 2021 World Series title -- things came to a screeching halt for the Braves in 2025. They started 0-7, climbed to above .500 at 24-23, but then things fell off the proverbial rails for good. The low point was 19 games under .500 (48-67) on Aug. 8.

The Braves actually went 28-19 after that, making the 76-86 finish look a lot closer to disappointing than catastrophic. They were ravaged by injuries and underperformance. Among the players who should've been better and aren't in their age-related decline years would be Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II and Matt Olson if we limit the discussion to slugging percentage. Superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. only played in 95 games, Riley was limited to 103, a PED suspension held Jurickson Profar to 80 and that's just how things went in 2025.

Things in the rotation were even worse. The Braves ranked 22nd in rotation ERA at 4.48. Spencer Strider in his return from major surgery wasn't himself. Chris Sale only managed 20 starts. Spencer Schwellenbach was held to 17. Bryce Elder made 28 starts, but pitched to a 5.30 ERA. And on and on we could go.

The Braves have enough here to contend again instead of needing a teardown. There's a great foundation in place.

Needs

Since we just discussed it, let's stick with the rotation. Right now, it looks like Sale, Strider, Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and Reynaldo López returning from shoulder surgery. That could be good. Very good, even. There are questions marks and they need more depth, though, and they are said to be focused on adding at least one starting pitcher, maybe even a frontline starter.

Also, the Braves need a shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim has opted out of his deal and hit free agency and they traded for Mauricio Dubón, who has two Gold Gloves but a .257/.295/.374 career slash line. He shouldn't be starting on a contender.

Even after re-signing Raisel Iglesias, it could be argued the Braves need help in the bullpen too, with late-inning relievers Tyler Kinley and Pierce Johnson headed for free agency.

Possible targets

At shortstop, Bo Bichette could solve some problems if the Braves are ready to spend big, though it sure seems like it'll be tough to beat the Blue Jays in the bidding. Then again, if Toronto goes with an all-out pursuit of Kyle Tucker, as rumored, there might be an opening to pry Bichette away. The Braves would take a hit defensively with Bichette at short (or Albies at short and Bichette at second), but his bat makes it worthwhile. Dubón can sub in for a late-inning defensive replacement when they need.

Bo Bichette TOR • SS • #11 BA 0.311 R 78 HR 18 RBI 94 SB 4 View Profile

After a lackluster season at the plate, DH Marcell Ozuna is a free agent. The Braves should just let him walk, but it's possible they swing back to him in order to bolster the offense is they can't land an upgrade at shortstop. While we're talking DH, the best bet is they aren't in on the bidding for Kyle Schwarber or first baseman (who could DH) Pete Alonso. They could swing for Ryan O'Hearn, though.

Ryan O'Hearn SD • 1B • #32 BA 0.281 R 67 HR 17 RBI 63 SB 3 View Profile

In the rotation, if they do want a frontline starter, Dylan Cease is a Georgia native and is a free agent. He has two top-five Cy Young finishes mixed with two sub-par seasons in the last four. Cheaper alternatives who might be looking to rebuild value on a short deal include Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

If the Braves look to grab an arm via trade, perhaps they could try prying former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcanatara from the Marlins, as he's coming off an awful season. Joe Ryan's cost might be prohibitive, as the Twins are tearing everything down and the Braves don't have a loaded farm system. Mitch Keller, if the Pirates look to sell him (they shouldn't; they should be trying to win with Paul Skenes still cheap), could fit.

Mitch Keller PIT • SP • #23 ERA 4.19 WHIP 1.26 IP 176.1 BB 51 K 150 View Profile

Remember how the Braves took López, a long-time quality reliever, converted him back to a starter with great success? They could try that same route with Luke Weaver and/or Brad Keller, both of whom are free agents.

As for the bullpen, a short-term deal to bring Iglesias back would make sense. Otherwise, the Braves need to deal with their rotation and shortstop needs before circling back to the bullpen and they could always try and go cheap here. There are so many power arms in relief these days that it can work.

Trade chips

Depending on how things shake out in adding to the rotation, the Braves could end up with extra starters and ship some out. Surely they want to keep Waldrep and Schwellenbach, but some from the stable of Joey Wentz, Elder, Didier Fuentes (their top prospect), Alek Manoah (if he has any value left) and other prospects like JR Ritchie, Lucas Braun and Blake Burkhalter could be moved in order to shore up the big-league rotation or shortstop.

Given the breakout of Rookie of the Year catcher Drake Baldwin, there might be a chance to trade catcher Sean Murphy, too. As things stand, the Braves have an open DH spot for one from the Baldwin/Murphy combo, but if they add a bat for DH, they might decide that Baldwin needs to play most days and Murphy is being wasted as a backup. As such, moving him in a package to help the pitching staff makes sense.