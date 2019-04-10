Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has five guns, $20,000 stolen from Atlanta home, report says

While the Atlanta Braves were on the road for their season-opening series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Braves right fielder Nick Markakis' home was burglarized, according to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Here are the details of what was stolen, from the AJC:

A safe in the master bedroom closet had been stolen, which Markakis told police had $20,000 cash, an AR-15 rifle, three 9 mm handguns and a Breitling watch inside. Another firearm in a basement bedroom was also stolen, according to the report.

Police were first called to the scene when a neighbor suspected someone in Markakis' house, and upon arrival, police discovered a window broken and the front door open, the report said. No other details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Markakis, 35, signed a one-year deal in January to remain with the Braves for another season. A first-time All-Star in 2018, Markakis is hitting .341/.400/.415 through his first 11 games in 2019.