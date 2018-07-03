Braves' Ozzie Albies and Red Sox's Sandy Leon took terrible swings at filthy pitches on Monday

Hitting major-league pitching -- even if you're good at hitting major-league pitching -- is difficult and occasionally the source of personal humiliation. For evidence of this stirring claim, we turn to Sandy Leon of the Red Sox and Ozzie Albies of the Braves, who were each victimized by pitched baseballs on Monday night.

Assume the position, Mr. Leon:

ICYMI, Sandy Leon got megged last night pic.twitter.com/IJAg0j8gUl — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 3, 2018

All right. Max Scherzer's slide taketh away and then taketh away some more. Just ask Sandy Leon. By the way, here's that pitch -- the fifth of this second-inning encounter -- wound up ...

Yep, you gotta leave that one where it is. Easier said than done, of course.

But wait: That's not all. Also on Monday night the Braves' Ozzie Albies -- a pretty good hitter, you know -- ran up against Dellin Betances' breaking ball with similar grim results ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pictured above? Some degree of professional agony. That was the first pitch of this 10-inning plate appearance, and as you have already figured out it wasn't particularly close to the zone:

The good news for Albies is that he wound up working a walk. The better news for Leon and Albies is that their respective teams wound up winning these respective games despite the efforts captured above.

Swing like no one's watching, people.