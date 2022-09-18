Just one day after returning from a broken left foot, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a broken right pinky, the team announced Saturday night. Albies suffered the injured sliding into second base in the fourth inning of Atlanta's game against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker).

Here's the injury. Albies grabbed his finger and was in immediate discomfort following the slide.

As noted, Albies returned Friday from a broken foot that sidelined him three months. He went 1 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs in his first game back Friday night, and he went 1 for 1 with a walk prior to the injury Saturday.

The Braves summoned top prospect Vaughn Grissom to replace Albies last month and he did fine work, hitting .304/.355/.482 with five home runs in 31 games. He came off the bench to replace Albies following the injury Saturday night and will presumably step back in at second base. The team has not yet announced how long Albies will be sidelined.

Atlanta entered play Saturday one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East at 89-55. They have a comfortable 12-game lead on a postseason berth. That said, they want to win the division and hopefully secure a bye to avoid the best-of-three Wild Card Series.