Braves part ways with Adam Fisher, hire Andrew Tinnish from Blue Jays

In addition, Perry Minasian moves up to an Assistant GM position.

Another day, another Atlanta Braves Front Office shakeup. It was only a couple of months ago, towards the end of the John Hart / John Coppolella regime, that Adam Fisher was hired to serve as Assistant GM, and now he’s gone, per Ken Rosenthal:

Sources: #Braves have parted with Adam Fisher, whom they hired as assistant GM on Sept. 12, and hired Andrew Tinnish from #BlueJays as their VP of amateur and international scouting, with Perry Minasian moving from director of player personnel to assistant GM. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2017

Prior to coming over to the Braves in September, Fisher had been Senior Director of Baseball Operations with the Mets. It’s unclear where he’s headed at present.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tinnish, who worked under new Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos in Toronto as Director of Amateur Scouting and eventually Assistant General Manager, has been brought aboard the newly-crewed Braves’ schooner as a Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting.

Perry Minasian, who also worked with Anthopoulos in Toronto, has moved up from the newly-created Director of Player Personnel role he previously occupied into an Assistant GM role of his own (presumably filling the Fisher vacancy). Minasian had worked for the Blue Jays for nine season prior to joining the Braves, primarily in scouting roles.

For more on Fisher and Minasian, check out Matt Powers’ excellent writeup here.

Rosenthal also provided additional detail on the moves:

Fisher, who was close to former #Braves GM John Coppolella, had two years left on contract; money owed to him will be off-set by salary he earns with next club. Tinnish and Minasian both had worked under new GM Anthopoulos with #BlueJays. Minasian will be VP baseball ops/asst GM. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2017

There’s a pretty neat profile of Andrew Tinnish by Brendan Kennedy of the Toronto Star here. As the lede says, he’s Canadian and loves baseball, so that sounds pretty good to me.

The Braves now have a re-formulated Front Office as they careen towards a potentially-perilous offseason and the Winter Meetings, which will take place two weeks from now in Orlando, Florida.